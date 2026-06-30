Karnataka CM Shivakumar directs resumption of Bandipur, Nagarhole Safaris with strict safety measures

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday directed officials to resume safari and eco-tourism activities in Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks while ensuring strict compliance with all necessary safety measures, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to identify and effectively resolve minor technical issues related to the Mekedatu drinking water project, stating that Tamil Nadu was attempting to raise “small technical objections” before the Supreme Court to delay the project, the Chief Minister’s Office statement said.

Shivakumar issued the directions while chairing the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife at the Vidhana Soudha Committee Hall.

According to officials who briefed the meeting, the density of tigers and leopards in the safari and eco-tourism zones of Bandipur and Nagarhole is higher than in areas witnessing frequent human-wildlife conflict.

In view of this, the Chief Minister directed that safari operations should resume only after implementing stringent precautionary and safety measures to ensure that visitors are not exposed to any risk.

During the meeting, officials also pointed out that the construction of the BMIC Corridor has obstructed the traditional movement routes of elephants, tigers, and leopards. As a result, wild animals are increasingly moving out of forest areas towards Channapatna and Ramanagara, contributing significantly to the rise in human-wildlife conflict in these regions.

Officials further informed the meeting that while approval for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway had been granted with conditions mandating the construction of wildlife underpasses, overpasses, and dedicated wildlife corridors to facilitate the safe movement of animals, these conditions were not adequately implemented during the road construction.

The Standing Committee members also raised concerns over the failure to effectively implement earlier directions regarding the removal of dried and hazardous trees and branches within the Bengaluru city limits. They noted that the lack of timely action has led to accidents caused by trees and branches collapsing during heavy rain and strong winds.

Responding to these concerns, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to accord top priority to public safety by immediately identifying hazardous trees and branches, removing them, and taking preventive measures to avert such incidents.



