K’taka SIR drive: 291 deceased, 116 shifted electors identified on first day

Bengalur: More than 12.48 lakh Enumeration Forms were distributed to voters across Karnataka on the first day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Tuesday, covering 2.25 per cent of the state’s 5.54 crore registered electorate, according to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.

As many as 291 deceased and 116 shifted electors were identified on the opening day.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s daily press release, “Officials also identified 116 electors who had permanently shifted their residence, 291 deceased electors and 77 individuals who were already enrolled elsewhere. Two cases were categorised under the ‘Others’ category.”

The digitisation of completed Enumeration Forms also began alongside the field exercise, with 47,817 forms digitised on the opening day, accounting for 0.09 per cent of the electorate. In addition, 6,840 voters submitted their Enumeration Forms online, representing 0.01 per cent of the total electorate.

The Special Intensive Revision commenced across Karnataka on Tuesday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) launching the house-to-house distribution of Enumeration Forms to eligible voters.

Karnataka has 5,54,32,314 registered electors as on June 16, 2026, all of whom are covered under the ongoing revision exercise. The house-to-house enumeration and digitisation of Enumeration Forms will continue from June 30 to July 29.

The CEO’s office said 91.61 per cent of electors have already been mapped as part of the preparatory exercise, while printed Enumeration Forms have been supplied to Booth Level Officers for distribution across the state.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office also released preliminary field data collected during the exercise. Booth Level Officers identified 488 cases marked under ASDDO, while two electors could not be contacted as they were absent during the visits.

The Special Intensive Revision will continue until July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, followed by a period for claims and objections until September 4. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday launched Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by filling out his own Enumeration Form at his Sadashivanagar residence and urged all eligible voters to complete the exercise to safeguard their voting rights.

He underlined that voter registration is key to accessing government benefits.

Booker Prize-winning Kannada author Banu Mushtaq on Tuesday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was a simple and straightforward exercise, adding that her experience had dispelled fears that it was intended to harass citizens.

She also appealed to officials to patiently guide the public through the enumeration process.



