Karnataka Cong urges CEO to protect genuine voters, raises concern over proposed deletion of 80 lakh people

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday submitted a representation to the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), V. Anbukkumar, raising concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urging immediate safeguards to prevent the wrongful exclusion of genuine voters.

In its memorandum, signed by KPCC office-bearer Ramesh Babu, the Congress expressed alarm over reports indicating that more than 80 lakh electors — nearly 15 per cent of the state’s electorate — have been placed under categories such as “Absent”, “Shifted”, “Refused to Sign”, “Multiple Enrolments”, “ASDDO” and other classifications during the revision exercise.

The Congress cautioned that if these figures are acted upon without adequate scrutiny, a substantial number of eligible voters could be deprived of their constitutional right to vote.

The party emphasised that while cleansing electoral rolls of duplicate and ineligible entries is necessary, it should not come at the cost of excluding genuine electors due to administrative errors or incomplete field verification.

Describing electoral rolls as the foundation of free and fair elections, the KPCC urged the Election Commission to issue immediate directions to District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers across the state.

Among its key demands, the party sought a second-level physical verification for all voters proposed to be categorised as absent, shifted or otherwise liable for deletion.

It also requested that no elector be removed solely on the basis of a single house visit or incomplete verification.

The Congress also called for adequate notice and a reasonable opportunity for affected voters to present their case before any deletion is finalised.

It urged the Election Commission to establish facilitation centres at village, ward and polling station levels to assist citizens in correcting their records and submitting necessary documents.

To enhance transparency, the KPCC sought the publication of constituency-wise and category-wise statistics of proposed deletions.

It also demanded that recognised political parties be allowed to monitor the verification process and submit objections or supporting material in cases where genuine electors are at risk of being omitted.

The representation highlighted the need to protect vulnerable sections, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, women, migrant workers, daily wage earners and students, from losing enrolment due to procedural hurdles.

The Congress additionally alleged that certain individuals and political organisations were spreading misleading information regarding the SIR process, potentially discouraging citizens from participating in the electoral revision exercise.

It urged the Election Commission to issue public clarifications and initiate action under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, against those found deliberately disseminating misinformation.

Invoking Article 324 of the Constitution, the KPCC said the Election Commission has a constitutional obligation to ensure accurate, inclusive and error-free electoral rolls, and appealed for immediate intervention to safeguard every eligible voter’s democratic right.



