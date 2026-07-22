Karnataka: Congress workers attempt to lay siege to BJP office in Bengaluru over NEET row

Bengaluru: Congress workers, led by KPCC General Secretary S. Manohar, staged a protest and laid siege to the BJP’s state headquarters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, condemning irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Congress workers marched towards the BJP office carrying placards and raising slogans against the Central government. Police stopped the protesters using barricades and detained several Congress leaders and workers during the demonstration.

The Congress party said it would continue its agitation within the democratic framework at both the state and national levels until justice is delivered to students, the truth behind the alleged NEET irregularities is fully brought to light, and stringent action is taken against those responsible.

Addressing the protesters, Manohar said that irregularities, including question paper leaks and failures in the conduct of the NEET examination, had undermined public confidence in the country’s education system.

“The future of millions of students has been put at stake. Instead of taking responsibility and acting against those involved in the examination irregularities, the Central government is attempting to evade accountability,” he said.

Demanding immediate action, Manohar said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take moral responsibility for the failures in his department and resign from his post. He also called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the NEET irregularities and strict action against those found guilty.

It can be noted that Karnataka BJP leaders marching towards the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in Bengaluru to protest against the Congress party over the NEET row were detained by the police today.

Meanwhile, Congress workers who had gathered in large numbers targeted senior BJP MLA B.P. Harish, who arrived directly at the KPCC office. As soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, Congress workers surrounded him and raised slogans against the BJP.



