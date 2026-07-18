Karnataka cracks down on abandoned vehicles, launches citywide clearance in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday launched a special drive to remove abandoned vehicles from public roads and footpaths across Bengaluru, warning that unclaimed vehicles would be auctioned in accordance with the law.

Former Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was also present during the launch of the operation, which is being jointly undertaken by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

The initiative comes after the Greater Bengaluru Authority pasted notices on abandoned vehicles across Bengaluru last week, giving owners seven days to remove them or face further action. With the deadline now over, authorities have begun towing vehicles whose owners failed to respond.

Addressing the media, Krishna Byre Gowda said abandoned vehicles have become a major civic nuisance, inconveniencing lakhs of residents and adversely affecting the city’s appearance.

“People have dumped their vehicles on public roads for months. Lakhs of people are troubled because of this. These abandoned vehicles not only occupy roads and footpaths but also spoil the beauty of the city,” he said.

He added that authorities had identified vehicles abandoned on roads and footpaths and initiated the clearance operation after following due legal procedures.

“Last Friday, we pasted notices on these vehicles, giving owners one week to reclaim them by paying a nominal fine. Those who have not bothered to pay the fine or claim their vehicles will see them towed from today,” the minister said.

According to Gowda, the towed vehicles will be stored at GBA premises for 15 days. Public notices will also be issued through newspapers before any further action is taken.

“If the owners still do not come forward, the vehicles will be auctioned as per the law. Roads and footpaths are public property, not private property. I urge citizens not to abandon their vehicles in public spaces,” he said.

The minister clarified that authorities are not targeting vehicles parked temporarily.

“If a vehicle is parked for a day or two, or near a residence for a short period, that is not a problem. However, if vehicles are left unattended for more than a week, we will not allow it,” he said.

Krishna Byre Gowda revealed that the Bengaluru Traffic Police had identified 2,751 abandoned vehicles across the city. In addition, citizens reported 1,498 such vehicles through the Astram App, taking the total number of identified abandoned vehicles to 4,249 over the past 15 days.

“There could be many more. I once again appeal to citizens to use the Traffic Police’s Astram App to report abandoned vehicles. We will take action on every complaint,” he said.

The minister said notices had been pasted on 1,034 vehicles so far, of which owners of 72 vehicles have already paid fines and reclaimed their vehicles.

Emphasising the need to preserve public spaces, Gowda said the campaign would continue with the support of the Traffic Police and the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

“People must respect public roads and footpaths. We will not remain silent if public property is encroached upon and pedestrians are inconvenienced. Bengaluru should not present a pathetic sight because of abandoned vehicles. This is just the beginning, and the operation will continue,” he added.