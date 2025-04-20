Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Declares Coastal Region a Stronghold for All Religions, Not Just Hindutva

Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar refuted claims that the Karnataka coastal region is solely a stronghold of Hindutva, asserting that the area encompasses a diverse religious landscape and is governed by principles applicable to all faiths. He made the remarks while addressing the media after a visit to the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala on Sunday.

Mr. Shivakumar emphasized the multi-religious character of the Coast, highlighting the presence of various religious institutions, a robust educational sector, and an established banking infrastructure. He underscored that the region is home to not only Hindus but also significant populations from other communities.

He contrasted the Congress party’s inclusive approach with that of the BJP. While the BJP openly proclaims its Hindu identity, Mr. Shivakumar stated that the Congress is committed to unity and equitable treatment for all communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Billavas, Okkaligas, Lingayats, and others.

Responding to queries regarding Rahul Gandhi’s letter advocating for a caste census, Mr. Shivakumar stated he had not yet reviewed the document. He reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to treating all citizens equally and ensuring justice for marginalized communities, regardless of their religious affiliation. He affirmed the party’s dedication to providing fair treatment and opportunities for poor individuals across all communities.

Mr. Shivakumar also emphasized the significance of religious preservation, stating, “We need religion; religion doesn’t need us. We must protect religion.” He acknowledged the crucial contributions of the religious sector to public service, social welfare, and education, advocating for continued support of these initiatives.

He further underscored the vital role of the coastal region in the state’s overall well-being, comparing it to essential limbs of the human body. Advocating for a pragmatic approach to governance, Mr. Shivakumar stated, “Life is more important than emotions. Politics should be conducted based on life, not emotions.”

Despite the Congress securing only two seats in the coastal region during recent elections, Mr. Shivakumar asserted that every family in the state is benefiting from the strong leadership of the Congress government. He contrasted this with the perceived lack of tangible benefits from the BJP and expressed confidence in the Congress party’s continued governance in the future.



