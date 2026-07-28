Karnataka govt hands KPSC exam probe to CID

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has transferred the investigation into two cases related to alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examinations and recruitment process to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced on Tuesday.

The two cases, registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bengaluru under Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examinations (Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023, pertain to allegations of malpractice in public examinations and appointments conducted by the KPSC.

In a statement, Kharge said the decision was taken to ensure a fair, impartial, and comprehensive investigation into the allegations.

He reiterated that maintaining the sanctity, credibility, and transparency of public recruitment processes remains a firm commitment of the State government.

“The government is committed to conducting fearless and unbiased investigations into allegations of corruption, malpractice, unfair means, or any form of misuse in examinations and recruitment processes, irrespective of the status or position of those involved,” the minister said.

Kharge stated that entrusting the cases to the CID reflects the government’s resolve to ensure an independent, transparent, and credible probe.

He added that safeguarding the trust of lakhs of candidates preparing for competitive examinations and ensuring justice based on merit and eligibility are among the government’s highest priorities.

The Home Minister further asserted that the State government would not compromise on preserving the integrity of public examinations and strengthening a merit-based recruitment system. Strict legal action, he said, would be initiated against anyone found guilty following the investigation.

The transfer of the cases to the CID comes amid growing concerns over alleged irregularities in public recruitment examinations, with the government seeking to reassure aspirants that accountability and transparency will be upheld throughout the process.