Karnataka Guv convenes Monsoon session of Legislature from Aug 13

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has convened the Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Legislature from August 13.

The session will commence at 11 a.m. at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, according to a notification issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation on Tuesday.

Exercising powers under Article 174(1) of the Constitution, the Governor issued separate notifications summoning both the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Karnataka Legislative Council to meet on August 13.

The schedule released by the state government indicates that the Legislature will sit until August 27, excluding Sundays and public holidays.

The session is expected to witness discussions on key issues, including the state’s drought situation, Cauvery water sharing, law and order, recruitment examinations, and other matters of public importance.

According to the tentative calendar, both Houses will conduct legislative and government business on most working days. August 15 (Independence Day), and select Sundays will remain holidays during the session.

The Monsoon Session assumes significance as it will be the first full-fledged Legislature session after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assumed office and is expected to provide a platform for the state government to outline its priorities while facing the Opposition’s scrutiny on several contentious issues.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the state’s monsoon legislative session will start on August 13. The session was moved from August 6 to 13 due to an upcoming state Cabinet expansion and to give new Ministers time to prepare.

Now that there are clear indications that the Cabinet expansion will take place on Wednesday (July 29) or Thursday (July 30), the session has been convened from August 13, sources said.

They pointed out that the new Ministers would need some time to familiarise themselves with their departments, as they would be required to answer questions relating to them in the Legislature.



