Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader Fareed to Receive AMEC Global Civic Leadership Award in Chicago

CHICAGO: Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare U.T. Khader Fareed will be honoured with the prestigious Global Civic Leadership Award at the 15th Annual American Multi Ethnic Commission (AMEC) Congressional Global Champions Gala on Saturday, July 25, at the Yellow Box Auditorium in Naperville, Illinois.

The award recognises Minister Khader’s distinguished record of public service spanning decades and his leadership in advancing public health, inclusive governance, and community-centred development. It also highlights the growing importance of international partnerships in healthcare, medical education, nutrition, and public policy.

“Minister U.T. Khader Fareed represents the very essence of servant leadership,” said Dr. Vijay G. Prabhakar, Founder-President of the American Multi Ethnic Commission (AMEC) and Chairman of the Global Strategic Alliance.

“His unwavering commitment to improving healthcare delivery, promoting social equity, and building healthier communities has earned him admiration far beyond India’s borders. AMEC is proud to recognise his remarkable contributions with the Global Civic Leadership Award,” he said.

Now in its 15th year, the AMEC Congressional Global Champions Gala has become one of America’s premier multicultural leadership events, honouring distinguished global leaders from government, business, academia, healthcare, media, and philanthropy whose work has created meaningful and lasting societal impact.

Among this year’s honourees are Pin Ni, President of Wanxiang America Corporation; Sam Pitroda, recipient of the Visionary of the Year Award; Judy Hsu, ABC 7 Chicago anchor and Journalist of the Year; Dr. Omar B. Lateef, President and CEO of Rush University System for Health; Papachsorn Meepa, Founder of Phuket 9 Real Estate Development, Thailand; Louis James, CEO of SEEL, Detroit; Dr. Senay Simsek, Dean’s Chair and Professor of Food Science at Purdue University; Bob Grogan, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party; and Illinois State Representative La Shawn K. Ford, Democratic nominee for Illinois’ 7th Congressional District, among several other distinguished leaders.

Minister Khader’s visit to the United States extends beyond the award ceremony and reflects a broader commitment to strengthening India-US cooperation in healthcare, nutrition, food science, and medical innovation.

On Friday, July 24, he will deliver the keynote address at the TGEIIL Roundtable on “Building the India-America Millet Partnership for a Healthier, Sustainable and Food Secure Future” at the Consulate General of India in Chicago. The dialogue will bring together policymakers, scientists, healthcare professionals, agricultural experts, and industry leaders to discuss how millet-based nutrition can contribute to disease prevention, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

Later that day, the Minister will undertake a study visit to Malcolm X College in Chicago, home to one of America’s pioneering robotic outpatient clinic demonstration facilities. He will hold discussions with healthcare leaders and faculty from the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), Rush University System for Health, Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT Chicago), and other institutions to explore collaboration in healthcare innovation, digital medicine, workforce development, and advanced clinical technologies.

On Monday, July 27, Minister Khader will visit Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, where he will participate in the Global Strategic Alliance (GSA) Dialogue on Food Science: A Bridge Between Agriculture, Medicine and Disease Prevention under the theme “Healthy Children, Healthy Food and Healthy Future.”

The dialogue will examine how advances in nutrition and food technology can improve child health, combat lifestyle diseases, and strengthen preventive healthcare through agriculture-driven innovation.

Following his engagements in Chicago and Indiana, Minister Khader will travel to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 28, for meetings with national leaders and institutions before returning to Bengaluru on July 30.

His visit underscores the expanding partnership between India and the United States in public health, medical education, agricultural science, and innovation, reinforcing a shared vision of healthier communities through knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration.

About AMEC

Founded in 2009, the American Multi Ethnic Commission (AMEC) is a Chicago-based non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting leadership, civic engagement, international collaboration, and multicultural understanding. Through its annual Congressional Global Champions Gala, AMEC recognises outstanding leaders whose work transcends borders and inspires positive global change.