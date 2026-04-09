Karnataka LPG crisis: Minister Muniyappa calls high-level meet, seeks priority supply from Centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa on Thursday addressed the ongoing LPG shortage in the state, saying that the state government has convened a meeting to resolve the issue and ensure the supply to affected sectors.

Speaking to reporters, Muniyappa said a high-level meeting has been scheduled for Friday.

“Officials will come with complete details, and I will review the situation at 10.30 a.m. The livelihood of auto drivers depends on LPG, and it is essential to ensure uninterrupted supply to them. I have written to the Central government seeking priority allocation of gas. We will take further steps after reviewing their response,” he added.

On reports of LPG being sold at higher rates in the black market, the Minister said strict action would be taken.

He noted that he would discuss the issue with the State Home Minister G. Parameshwara and direct government officials to intensify enforcement.

The black marketing of gas must be stopped. Our department, along with the Legal Metrology wing, will conduct raids. I have also called officials from oil corporations for a meeting to find a solution,” he added.

Muniyappa said the LPG shortage has adversely affected thousands of small businesses across the state.

He alleged that neighbouring states are not facing a similar crisis and termed the situation a “step-motherly attitude” by the Centre.

He also referred to financial announcements made earlier in the Parliament, including allocations for the Upper Bhadra project, lake desilting, and the Peripheral Ring Road, claiming that state funds have not yet been released.

Highlighting the broader impact, the Minister said a large number of people in urban areas depend on hotels and small eateries for their livelihood and daily needs.

“If gas supply is not ensured, it will affect their survival. This issue should have been treated as a priority,” he said, adding that he has written to the Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and is awaiting a response.

On the issue of deletion of below poverty line (BPL) ration cards, Muniyappa clarified that genuine beneficiaries have not been removed.

He said that those who have been wrongly excluded can approach the Tahsildar to have their BPL ration cards restored.

“We (Congress government) are revising the list to remove ineligible beneficiaries. Many Above Poverty Line cardholders have been included under BPL, and such discrepancies are being corrected in a phased manner,” the Minister added.

Responding to reports citing irregularities in BPL cards, Minister Muniyappa said the state government is reviewing the data.

“There are indications that several lakh BPL cards have been issued in violation of guidelines. We are undertaking a systematic revision to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive BPL benefits,” he added.