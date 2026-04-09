Moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next seven days, thunderstorms expected in several regions

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next seven days, with intermittent thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in several parts of the state, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure trough extending from Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Telangana, Rayalaseema, and interior Tamil Nadu at an altitude of about 0.9 km above sea level, is influencing current weather conditions.

This system is expected to trigger light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Thursday, and similar conditions are likely to persist on Friday, particularly over the Western Ghats and adjoining districts, where isolated places may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, it added.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are also expected to receive light rainfall at isolated locations during this period.

However, the IMD indicated that rainfall activity is likely to reduce by April 12.

Southern Tamil Nadu, the Western Ghats, and nearby districts may receive light rain at one or two places, while most other regions, including Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to experience dry weather conditions.

Temperature patterns across the region are also expected to remain largely stable in the coming days.

The IMD noted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from April 9 to 11. However, a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is likely at a few locations on April 12 and 13.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Thursday, with chances of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued a cautionary advisory for fishermen, warning of strong winds over the southern Andaman Sea. Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these waters due to potentially hazardous conditions.