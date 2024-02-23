Karnataka man arrested for threatening to burn down train returning from Ayodhya



Vijayanagara: A man has been arrested on Friday on the charges of threatening to burn down train returning from Ayodhya to Hospet Railway station in Karnataka.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the devotees were returning after visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As the train stopped near Hospet Railway Station, a group of four youths belonging to the minority community tried to get into the bogey number 2 reserved for travellers to and fro from Ayodhya.

When the passengers stopped the youths from boarding the bogey, an argument ensued between them. During the argument, the youths allegedly threatened that the train is not their father’s property and they will burn it down.

The passengers strongly protested the matter and staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the youth.

The police, who were present, intervened and allowed youths to travel in another bogey after which the passengers deboarded from the train and protested for more than an hour.

After coming to know about the development, Hindu activists and Bajrang Dal members rushed to the railway station and joined them in protest.

Vijayanagara SP Srihari Babu B.L. rushed to the spot and assured the passengers and Hindu activists that they will file an FIR and arrest the miscreants. Later, the passengers agreed to board the train and continue the journey.

Meanwhile, the accused youths escaped from the spot.

A manhunt was launched to arrest the accused, of whom one was arrested. Search for other accused is continuing, the police said.