Karnataka Minister blames ‘overconfidence’ of party leadership for less LS seats in state

Belagavi: In the wake of the failure of Karnataka’s ruling Congress to reach double digits in Lok Sabha seats from the state, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday blamed the “overconfidence” of the party leadership for the reduced count.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he indirectly pointed fingers at Deputy CM and state President D.K. Shivakumar, saying that had it not been for this overconfidence, the party would have secured more seats. The Congress won 9 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the leaders were expecting 15 to 20 seats.

“This kind of result is expected when the ‘director’ and ‘producer’ fail in their attempt. There is less time for the preparation of the election. One needs to be alert during that specific period. If not, the phase of the election is over. We need to work during that specific time,” Jarkiholi, who is considered a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said.

“The decision of our leaders to neglect many Lok Sabha segments is also a reason for getting fewer seats. The overconfidence in winning in some segments prevented the expected campaigning. Due to our negligence, the Congress was defeated by thin margins in many seats,” he added.

Jarkiholi’s daughter, Priyanka Jarkiholi, registered a thumping victory against senior BJP leader Annasaheb Jolle in the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency.

One of the prominent mass leaders of oppressed classes in the state, Jarkiholi has advocated the creation of more Deputy CM posts in the state to check the influence of Shivakumar. He has also voiced his support for a Dalit CM candidate in case the decision is made to change CM Siddaramaiah.

He is also said to be upset with the prominence given to Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, a close associate of Shivakumar.

Both Hebbalkar and Jarkiholi hail from the Belagavi district. Hebbalkar’s son, Mrinal Hebbalkar, lost to former CM Jagadish Shettar in the Belagavi seat.