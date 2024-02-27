Karnataka MLA ST Somashekar Cross Votes in Rajya Sabha Polls, BJP Warns of Strict Action

Bengaluru: In a major shock to the Bharatiya Janata Party inKarnataka, MLA ST Somashekar has cross-voted in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections. ST Somashekar voted in the favour of Congress party on Tuesday, February 27.

MLA ST Somashekar had claimed victory won Yeshwanthapura with a margin of over 10,000 votes inthe last assembly elections. Upon being asked about his vote, Yeshwanthapura MLA said, “I have voted according to my conscience. I have shown my vote to the agent and informed him about the candidate that I have voted for. I have informed the one who has to be informed.”

Congress had earlier claimed that it is likely to get support from the Opposition camp in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that it will take strict action against ST Somashekar. BJP chief whipDoddana Gowda said that action will be taken against Somashekhar for cross-voting.

Fearing cross-voting, both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance huddled their MLAs in a privateresort on Monday and held a workshop for the new members on election process and how to cast theirvotes.