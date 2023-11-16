Karnataka police issue externment notice to 5 Bajrang Dal activists



Mangaluru: The authorities have issued externment notice to five Bajrang Dal activists from the Dakshina Kannada district for their alleged involvement in incidents of communal clashes, assault cases in connection with cow transportation, moral policing and other cases.

The notice asks them as to why they should not be deported to other districts, police said on Thursday.

Sources said that the the notice has been issued to Dinesh, Prajwal, Latesh Gundya, Nishanth and Pradeep. Latesh Gundya is Bajrang Dal’s Saha Samyojak of Puttur district.

Prajwal and Dinesh have taluk level responsibilities in Bajrang Dal and other two are volunteers of the right-wing outfit.

The notice has questioned why they should not be externed and asked them to be present before the Assistant Commissioner on November 22 in Puttur.

The notice has been issued under the Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act,1953. Sources said that once they appear before the authority, a externment order for one year would be executed on them.

In July, three Bajrang Dal activists were externed from Mangaluru city. However, the organisation had approached the court questioning the government and obtained stay orders.



