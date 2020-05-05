Spread the love



















Karnataka revives business activities in non-Covid areas



Bengaluru: To revive economy, Karnataka got down to the business of resuming industrial activities and construction work in non-Covid areas, spanning green and orange zones, said an official here on Tuesday.

“As the Covid-19 situation in the state is in control, compared with other states, we are making efforts to resume industrial activities and construction work in all areas except the red zones,” an official told IANS after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa met builders and representations of the industry.

As per the easing of guidelines under the extended lockdown since Monday till May 17, the state government allowed manufacturing and services to function, keeping social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitization mandatory.

“The builders told the Chief Minister they had paid the migrant workers and given them facilities to resume construction activities,” said the official.

The Chief Minister asked R. Ashok and Suresh Kumar — both Ministers — to convince the migrant workers to stay back as construction and other economic activities had resumed.

Around 10,000 migrant workers left Bengaluru in eight special trains since Sunday for their states, while hundreds of local migrants were ferried in the state-run buses to their native places since Saturday.