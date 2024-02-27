Karnataka RS polls: Confidant of getting required votes, says NDA candidate Kupendra Reddy



Bengaluru: JD-S leader Kupendra Reddy, fielded as the fifth candidate by the NDA for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka scheduled to be held on Tuesday, has expressed confidence that he will get the required votes to win.

Speaking to the media, Kupendra Reddy noted that he had lost the previous time but he was confident now.

“The faith and trust is whether we are able to gather the required votes to ensure victory. (JD-S leader and) Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has already emphasised that no vote should go to here and there.

“I have 100 per cent confidence that I will get votes. Whether they are from independent MLAs or otherwise, however I will manage to get required votes, I have guarantee of it,” he said.

Asked about JD-S MLAs being contacted by Congress leaders, Reddy sought to dismiss it as speculations.

“All JD-S MLAs attended the meeting on Monday, you can question if one MLA supports the opposite side. We have not called MLAs to the hotel. I will reach the Vidhana Soudha by 8 a.m. Our MLAs will also reach there by that time, we will gather for breakfast and later they will cast their votes,” he said.

The Congress has fielded three candidates and NDA has fielded two candidates. The fifth candidate Kupendra Reddy is falling short of five votes. Both BJP and Congress have claimed that there would be cross voting and their candidates are going to win.



