Karnataka Sangha Dubai Gears Up for the Spectacular Dance Cup 2025

UAE: Karnataka Sangha Dubai is proud to announce its flagship annual event, The Dance Cup 2025, a dynamic platform that celebrates the art of dance and creativity. This eagerly awaited competition is set to captivate audiences on Sunday, 25th May 2025, at the iconic Al Nasr LeisureLand Ice Rink, Oud Mehta, Dubai.

Promising a day filled with electrifying performances and creative displays, the event aims to unite talents from across the UAE. This year’s Dance Cup will feature three exciting competition categories designed to cater to diverse age groups and dance styles:

1. Cinematic Group Dance

• Junior Category: Participants below 12 years.

• Senior Category: Participants aged 12 years and above.

2. Thematic Dance Routine

• Open to all age groups, showcasing story-based performances.

3. Duet Dance

• Junior Category: Both participants below 17 years.

• Senior Category: One participant above 17 years and the other above 40 years (any gender).

Beyond dance, the event will also include Drawing and Rangoli competitions, fostering creativity across various art forms.

Highlights of the Dance Cup 2025

• A panel of professional judges will evaluate the competition, ensuring high standards and fair play.

• The event will be graced by a celebrity guest, adding star power and excitement to the celebrations.

• Cash prizes and awards await the winners, offering recognition and motivation for their exceptional talent.

The Dance Cup 2025 is not just a competition; it’s a vibrant celebration of art and culture, bringing together a supportive and dynamic community. Karnataka Sangha Dubai invites dance enthusiasts and art lovers to witness this grand event, which promises unforgettable performances and engaging activities for all.

For further details and updates, please contact:

• Mr. Manohar Hegde (General Secretary): 055-5485003

• Mrs. Radhika Satish (Cultural Secretary): 056-7603132

• Mrs. Brunda Ashwath (Executive Committee Member): 056-2162904

• Mrs. Vinutha Satyaprakash (Executive Committee Member): 055-8874594

Mark your calendars for an exciting day of dance, creativity, and community celebration!