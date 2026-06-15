Karnataka Social Club Bahrain Hosts Grand Prince and Princess Contest

Bahrain: The Karnataka Social Club Bahrain hosted its premier annual event, the Prince and Princess Contest, at its premises in Manama on June 12.

Popular among the Mangalorean community in Bahrain, the club has been serving the entertainment and cultural needs of its members for over five decades, helping expatriates stay connected to their roots while living away from their hometown of Mangaluru. The event was exclusively designed to provide a larger platform for members’ children to showcase their talents and confidence.

Around 35 children participated in the pageant, competing in two age categories: 4–8 years and 8–12 years.

The younger contestants were led onto the catwalk by Ms. Ferrel Rodrigues, a Bahrain-based beauty queen and title holder of the popular Kudlotsava Beauty Pageant held in Bahrain last year. Inspired by her guidance, the participants confidently walked the ramp to fashion tracks spun by DJ Francy’s, one of Bahrain’s prominent DJs.

The older contestants were then led onto the stage by former Prince and Princess contestant Aliyana Pereira, who encouraged the participants to display their poise and stage presence.

While the esteemed judges were tabulating the scores, a fun-filled game titled “Iski Topi Uske Sar” entertained the audience. Participants of all ages enthusiastically passed hats around and faced elimination when the music stopped, creating an atmosphere of excitement and laughter.

The programme also featured a sports awards presentation, during which the Sports Secretary honoured winners of previously conducted sporting events with medals.

A lively session of line dancing followed, with members grooving to popular tracks such as Achy Breaky Heart and Shalalalala.

The task of announcing the contest results was entrusted to the accomplished judging duo, Sandhya D’Souza and Karen Pinto, who commended the participants for their exceptional talent and confidence.

In the junior category (4–8 years), Thalia Fernandes was crowned Little Princess, while Anvik R. Bhandari won the title of Little Prince. The runners-up were Aurelia Pinto (Little Princess) and Stanvil D’Souza (Little Prince).

In the senior category (8–12 years), Sadie Lobo won the coveted Princess title, while Warren Aranha was crowned Prince. The runners-up were Annora D’Mello in the Princess category and Deon D’Sa in the Prince category.

Special awards were also presented, with Raisil Nazareth receiving the Best Smile Award and Giselle Danthis being honoured with the Rising Star Award.

The winners were crowned by Ms. Michelle D’Souza, a distinguished beauty pageant title holder who won the Indian Club May Queen 2025, Miss Arabia International 2026, and was also the Runner-Up for Woman of the Month.

The winners’ sashes were presented by the Club President, Cletus Rodrigues, and Assistant General Secretary, Herman D’Souza.

The event concluded with proud parents, participants, winners, and runners-up celebrating the occasion with a memorable photo session.