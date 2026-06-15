Vijay govt continues Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme; June instalment credited on schedule

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has continued the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme, with the June instalment of Rs 1,000 being credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries on Monday, bringing relief to lakhs of women across the state.

During the Assembly election campaign, Vijay had announced a series of welfare promises, including a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for homemakers, a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 for unemployed graduates, and free bus travel for women across Tamil Nadu.

Following the TVK-led alliance’s victory and Vijay’s swearing-in as Chief Minister, many expected the government to immediately roll out the promised Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women. However, after assuming office, Vijay signed files relating to three major welfare initiatives, including the scheme providing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers.

The Chief Minister later appealed for patience, saying the government needed time to fulfil its election commitments in a phased and financially sustainable manner. The delay in implementing the promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance led to questions about the future of the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme, which was introduced by the previous DMK government.

The issue also figured in discussions in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, where opposition members sought clarity on whether the existing welfare programme would continue under the new administration.

Responding to the concerns, CM Vijay assured the House that welfare measures benefiting women would not be abruptly withdrawn. His statement offered reassurance to beneficiaries who had come to depend on the monthly financial assistance.

The Chief Minister also held consultations with Finance Department officials regarding the continuation and restructuring of welfare schemes. His remarks that additional time was required to review certain financial commitments had fuelled speculation that payments under the women’s grant scheme could be delayed.

Despite those concerns, the May instalment was credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on schedule. The June instalment, too, was transferred as usual on the 15th of the month, marking the second consecutive monthly disbursal since the Vijay government assumed office.

The timely transfer is expected to reassure beneficiaries across Tamil Nadu that the existing women’s welfare programme remains in place even as the government works towards implementing its broader election promises. The continuation of the scheme has been welcomed by beneficiaries, many of whom rely on the monthly assistance to meet household expenses and other essential needs.