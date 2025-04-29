Karnataka: Sri Ram Sena organises 10-hour puja for Pahalgam victims, Indian Armed Forces

Bengaluru: The Sri Ram Sena has organised a 10-hour special puja on Tuesday on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, in Bengaluru, praying for the success of the Indian Armed Forces in the event of a war between India and Pakistan, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Parshuram Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Parshuram, considered the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The puja is being performed by installing a huge 15-foot-tall axe, symbolising the weapon of the great saint Parashuram. Special worship rituals such as Rama Bhadraka Yagya, Sankalpa Yagya, and Parashuram Yagya are being conducted, praying for greater strength and moral courage for Indian soldiers “to deal with terrorists and Pakistan”.

Sri Ram Sena Founder and National President Pramod Muthalik, and thousands of Hindu activists were also planning to carry out a Shobha Yatra in Bengaluru, featuring a 10-foot-tall statue of Parashuram and a 15-foot-tall axe.

“The Shobha Yatra has been curtailed in view of the current situation,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, Muthalik stated, “The special worship, yagya, and other religious rituals are being conducted by the Sri Ram Sena to infuse courage and strength into Indian soldiers. During the special worship, prayers will also be offered in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.”

“Hindus have no protection and security in the country even after seven decades of Independence. Hindus face as many enemies within the country as outside. There are people among us who raise slogans in favour of Pakistan. Some are openly with Pakistan,” Muthalik said.

“Those who support Pakistan while residing in India should also be dealt with firmly. Hindus are being insulted, humiliated, and subjected to propaganda. These evil forces must be sent a strong message through this special worship,” he said.

The event is being held under the leadership of Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha.



