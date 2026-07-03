Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Day 2 Results

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association (DKDTTA) successfully concluded the second day of the ongoing Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Mangalore Table Tennis Academy, Padukodi, Kottara.



The events concluded on Day 2 included the Men’s Singles, Under-19 Boys’ Singles, Under-19 Girls’ Singles, and Under-17 Girls’ Singles categories. A prize distribution ceremony was held following the completion of these events.

The dignitaries present for the Day 2 prize distribution were:

* Mr. Sadashiv Ullal, Chairman, MUDA

* Mr. Gowtham Shetty, President, Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association and Vice President, Karnataka Table Tennis Association

* Mr. T.G. Upadhya, Chief Referee

Results – Day 2

Under-17 Girls’ Singles

Final

* Mihika Udupa bt Vibha Tavakari 11-9, 11-9, 11-6

Semi-finals

* Mihika Udupa bt Irene Anna Subhash 11-5, 12-10, 6-11, 14-12

* Vibha Tavakari bt Hiya Singh 7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-8



Under-19 Girls’ Singles



Final

* Himanshi Chowdhary bt Raashi V. Rao 9-11, 11-6, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 4-11, 11-6

Semi-finals

* Himanshi Chowdhary bt Irene Anna Subhash 11-9, 7-11, 11-1, 11-9

* Raashi V. Rao bt Hiya Singh 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 12-10

Under-19 Boys’ Singles

Final

* B.R. Gaurav bt Gaurav Gowda 11-6, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-1

Semi-finals

* Gaurav Gowda bt Aarnav Naveen 5-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5

* B.R. Gaurav bt Tamoghna Mundargi 11-5, 11-5, 11-8

Men’s Singles

Final

* Aakash K.J. bt Sanjay Madhavan K. 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 16-14

Semi-finals

* Aakash K.J. bt Yeshwanth P. 3-11, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10, 10-12, 11-8

* Sanjay Madhavan K. bt Abhinav K. Murthy 11-3, 11-7, 11-5, 11-4

The Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association has appealed to sports enthusiasts to attend the tournament and extend their support.