Pralhad Joshi seeks impartial probe in Ramanagara SIR process, accuses K’taka govt of interference

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday alleged direct interference by the Karnataka government in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Ramanagara district and demanded an immediate, impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities.

In a statement, Joshi claimed that the SIR process in Ramanagara was marred by large-scale irregularities and described it as a betrayal of democratic principles.

“The Ramanagara SIR process clearly reflects direct interference and political influence by the state government. An impartial investigation must be conducted without delay,” he said.

Alleging that the exercise was carried out as part of a systematic conspiracy, Joshi claimed the state government had attempted to manipulate the electoral rolls for political gain.

“It is deeply concerning that a systematic conspiracy appears to have been hatched at the highest levels of the government to manipulate the electoral rolls for political advantage. Such developments are alarming,” he alleged.

The Union Minister further accused the Congress government in Karnataka of interfering in what he described as an independent constitutional process and exerting pressure on the local administration.

“The interference of the state Congress government and the pressure allegedly exerted on the local administration in a constitutional process that is meant to be conducted independently is highly condemnable,” he said.

Joshi also alleged that the Special Intensive Revision was carried out in violation of the Election Commission’s guidelines and procedures by misusing Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

“The Election Commission’s rules and guidelines governing the Special Intensive Revision have been completely disregarded. The alleged misuse of Booth Level Officers to carry out the exercise makes the entire process illegal,” he claimed.

Calling for a comprehensive inquiry, Joshi questioned whose interests were being served by the alleged irregularities.

“It must be determined whose interests are behind this massive irregularity. A fair and comprehensive investigation should be conducted immediately into what appears to be a systematic attempt to suppress the voice of the people,” he said.

Joshi’s remarks come amid a political row over the SIR exercise in Ramanagara, with the Election Commission already seeking a report from the district administration regarding the alleged violation of guidelines during the electoral roll revision process.

It can be noted that the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), V. Anbu Kumar, on Friday sought a report from the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner regarding the conduct of the SIR of the electoral rolls by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at a marriage hall and the alleged violation of Election Commission guidelines.

The action came a day after Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged a “massive scam” in the ongoing SIR exercise in Ramanagara district and released a purported video claiming to expose large-scale irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Sharing the development with IANS, Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbu Kumar said he has instructed the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner to submit a report.

“Following the incident, the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO), visited the spot. He will submit a report, and further action will be taken,” Anbu Kumar said.