Karnataka to allow only stranded Kannadigas to return



Bengaluru: Alarmed over sudden spike in Covid cases since some “infected” people began entering Karnataka from other states without being properly checked, the state government decided to permit only Kannadigas stranded in other states or overseas countries and free from the virus to return, an official said on Sunday.

“Only Kannadigas, stranded in other states or foreign countries due to the extended lockdown will be allowed to return to their home state through the inter-state borders and airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru from Monday,” an official from the State Disaster Management Authority told IANS here.

With about 1,200 Karnataka citizens due to return from overseas this week in flights beginning early Monday, only asymptomatic and non-Covid among them will be allowed to enter into the city for the mandatory 14-day quarantine in hotels, guest houses or hostels.

“Even Kannadigas in other states across the country have to register their name and other details on the state government’s portal Seva Sindu for a pass to enter Karnataka through the inter-state borders in their or hired vehicles,” said the official.

The decision to regulate the entry of people into the state amid the extended lockdown was taken at a meeting Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa held with a few ministers and top officials at his residence here.

The southern state’s Covid-19 positive cases shot up to 848 till date, with a high of 53 cases on Sunday due to the return of infected people from Ajmer, Ahmedabad and Mumbai to Bagalkote, Belagavi and Shivamogga in Malnad region, which has been a green zone without a single case so far.

“Kannadigas will be allowed to enter the state subject to the availability of quarantine facilities in cities and towns they want to return across the state. They should travel to the state only after getting e-pass from the state portal or on the three applications – Aarogya Setu, Apthamitra and Quarantine watch on their smartphones,” the official said.

The passes will be given after the returnees inform the state government online the place of arrival at the inter-state border and date for entering the state with a health certificate from the state where they have been stranded since the lockdown began.

“On entering the state through the border or landing at airports or seaports at Mangaluru or Karwar, they will have to be under quarantine for 14 days before they can travel to their city, town or village,” noted the official.

Only those willing to undergo 14-day quarantine must register their names online for entry pass into their home state on the dedicated portal.

“The returnees will be tested for Covid-19 even if they were tested negative in the state or country where they were stranded during the lockdown,” reiterated the official.

“In the event of a death of a Kannadiga or a citizen of the state, his or her body will not be allowed to be brought into our state. The last rites should be performed at the place where death occurred,” added the official.