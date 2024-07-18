Karnataka tribal welfare scam: Court extends ED custody of former minister Nagendra

Bengaluru: A special court here on Thursday extended, by five days, the Enforcement Directorate custody of former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra in connection with the alleged multi-crore tribal welfare development board scam.

As Nagendra was produced before the special court for MP/MLAs cases at the end of his six-day ED custody and a medical test, the ED submitted that since the investigation is pending, his custody should be extended for eight more days.

ED counsel Prasanna Kumar told the court that Nagendra is not cooperating with the investigation.

On the other hand, the counsel of Nagendra submitted that he should be sent to judicial custody since his statement has already been recorded, and that he will be put under pressure in the custody of ED.

After hearing both sides, the court extended the ED custody of Nagendra.

Nagendra was arrested in the case on July 12.

The ruling Congress has alleged that in the pretext of the ED investigation into the scam, an attempt is being made to topple the state government. They also claimed that the ED is putting pressure on Nagendra in the case to name Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the case. BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra has hit out at the Congress for targeting the ED probe.



