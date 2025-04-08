Karnataka truck driver’s daughter tops Arts as girls outshine boys in Class 12 board exams

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)announced the results for Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) or Class 12 Board Exams- 1 on Tuesday. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa declared that the overall pass percentage stands at 73.45 per cent, with 4.68 lakh students passing the board exams out of 6.37 lakh who appeared.

L.R. Sanjana Bai, the daughter of a lorry driver, secured the top position in the Arts stream by scoring 597 out of 600 marks. She studied at Indu College in Kottur town, Vijayanagara district.

In the Commerce stream, Deepashree S., a student of Canara PU College in Mangaluru district, secured first rank with 599 out of 600 marks.

Amoolya Kamath, a student of Expert PU College, also scored 599 out of 600 marks to top the Science stream. Speaking to the media, Amoolya said, “Our classes used to go on till 7 p.m., and I made sure to revise thoroughly whatever was taught. I had many tests at the college, and repeated revisions helped me achieve this result. My parents supported me whenever I felt low. Whatever I am today, it is because of them.”

She further added, “I used to study as much as I could on a particular day, focusing mainly on what was taught in college. I studied the PCMC combination and aspire to become an engineer. To students preparing for board exams, I would say: do your best, revise well, and don’t take pressure. Just give your best with whatever capacity you have.”

Deeksha R, a student of Vagdevi PU College in Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, is the joint topper in the PU exams by securing 599 out of 600 in the science stream. Deeksha’s parents are teachers.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “Girls have outperformed boys across all three streams. Of the 2.92 lakh boys who appeared, 1.99 lakh passed. Among 3.45 lakh girl students, 2.69 lakh passed, recording a 77.88 per cent pass rate among girls.”

He emphasised, “This is the result of the first examination. Two more rounds of exams will be held for students who haven’t passed. Our department has made the decision to hold three exams for students. The second exam will be held on April 24, and the third on June 9. We are not declaring any student as failed.”

“We are only announcing the results of the passed candidates. Since the exam process is still ongoing, students have the opportunity to appear for the second and third attempts. Once the entire process is complete, the final result percentages will be updated accordingly,” he noted.

Government colleges achieved a 57 per cent pass rate, aided colleges 62 per cent, and unaided colleges registered 82 per cent. Colleges run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) secured 68 per cent, he stated.

Among districts, Udupi (93.90 per cent) and Mangaluru (93.57 per cent), while the coastal Karnataka region secured the top two positions. Yadgir district in the Kalyana Karnataka region recorded the lowest pass rate at 48.45 per cent.

Bengaluru South recorded 85.36 per cent pass rate, while Bengaluru North achieved 83.31 per cent.

“We have issued marksheets only to students who passed the examination. As the process is ongoing, I want to assure students that they have second and third opportunities. Until this process is complete, no one will be declared as failed,” said Madhu Bangarappa.

“Only after the third attempt will failed candidates be officially declared. The dates for the second and third exams have already been announced to facilitate special classes for those in need. This year, the examination fee has been waived for students of all categories,” he announced.

“I appeal to students to make use of the second and third exams and ensure they pass. What we have announced is only the result of the first exam,” he added.

Commenting on the results, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “Congratulations to all the students who have passed the Second PUC examination. I wish that your hard work and consistent practice will take you to even greater heights of success.

“To the students who have not cleared the exams, do not give in to disappointment or anxiety, and please don’t take any hasty decisions. Life is much bigger, and there will certainly be another chance to face the exam and pass with better marks. Do not let despair take over — stay calm and composed,” he said.

Heartfelt congratulations to L.R. Sanjana Bai, Amoolya Kamath, Deeksha R., and Deepashree, the four girls who have secured ranks in various streams. May your achievements inspire many others,” Siddaramaiah added.



