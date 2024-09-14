Karnataka Yakshagana Academy – 2023 Awards Announced

Udupi: The Karnataka Yakshagana Academy has announced its various awards for 2023. Renowned Yakshaguru, Udupi’s Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna (70), has been selected for the prestigious ‘Parthi Subba Prashasti’ award, announced Academy Chairman Dr. Tallur Shivaram Shetty.

At a press conference held Saturday at the Udupi Press Club, Dr. Tallur Shivaram Shetty announced the Academy’s awards for this year. He informed that the Parthi Subba Prashasti award consists of a cash prize of one lakh rupees, a citation, and a certificate.

Five artists have been selected for the Honorary Award for the year 2023. Additionally, 10 artists from Yakshagana and Moodalapaya Yakshagana have been chosen for the Yakshasiri Annual Award. Along with them, one person will receive the endowment award, and four writers will be honored with the Book Award for the years 2022 and 2023.

All the award winners will be honored and presented with their awards at the award ceremony to be held at Purabhavan in Mangaluru during the second week of November. The program will be attended by the Secretary of the Department, the Minister in charge, and other dignitaries,” he said.

Awardees List:

Honorary Award:

Recipients of the Honorary Award, which includes ₹50,000 cash, citation, and certificate, are:

• Belthangady’s Dinesh Ammannaya (Tenku Thittu Bhagavatha)

• Bengaluru’s Narayanappa A.R. (Moodalapaya Yakshagana Bhagavatha)

• Puttur’s M. Jabbar Sumo (Yakshagana Arthadhari)

• Mumbai’s Poly Lakshminarayana Shetty (Tenku and Badaguthittu Bhagavatha)

• Bantwal’s Chennappa Gouda Sajip (Tenku Thittu Vesadhari)

Yakshasiri Annual Award Recipients:

The following 10 artists have been selected for the Yakshasiri Annual Award:

1. Raghunatha Shetty Bayaru (Tenku Thittu Vesadhari) – Kasaragod

2. Divakaradasa Kavalkatte (Tenku Thittu Prasadhana Kalavid and Vesadhari) – Bantwal

3. Subraya Patla Sampaje (Tenku Thittu Banna Vesadhari) – Sulya

4. Naradi Bhojaraja Shetty (Badaguthittu Vesadhari) – Kundapur

5. Sadananda Prabhu (Badaguthittu Chande Vadak) – Bainduru

6. Holemage Nagappa Marakala (Badaguthittu Haasyagara) – Bainduru

7. Shirala Timmappa Hegde (Badaguthittu Vesadhari) – U. K. Siddapura

8. Babu Kulal Halladi (Tenku and Badaguthittu Stri Vesadhari) – Kundapur

09. Shivalya (Moodalapaya Yakshagana Bhagavatha) – Tumakuru

10. Jeeappa (Moodalapaya Yakshagana Bhagavatha) – Kolar

Each recipient will receive a cash prize of ₹25,000, a citation, and a certificate.

Endowment Award:

The recipient of the 2023 Karki Hiriya Paramayya Haasyagara Endowment Award is Gopalakrishna Shankar Bhat Jogimane (Badaguthittu Bhagavatha) – Honnavar.

The awardee will receive a cash prize of ₹25,000, a citation, and a certificate.

This endowment award is instituted in memory of Karki Hiriya Paramayya, a renowned Haasyagara (comedian) in Yakshagana.

Book Award:

The recipients of the Book Award for 2022 and 2023 are:

2022:

• Vidwan Ganapathi Bhat (Udupi)

• Dr. Manorama B.N. (Bengaluru)

2023:

• Dr. Satish G. Naik (Uttara Kannada)

• H. Sujayendra Hande (Kota)

Each of these authors will receive a cash prize of ₹25,000, a citation, and a certificate.

The Karnataka Yakshagana Academy held a meeting of all its members at the Kannada Bhavan in Bengaluru, where they selected achievers in the field of Yakshagana and Moodalapaya Yakshagana for various awards for the year 2023. Similarly, the winners of the Book Award were selected at a meeting of the Standing Committee said Academy’s Registrar, Namritha N.

The Academy’s members, G. Sudhakar Shetty Ullal, Vidyadhara Jalavalli, and Purnima, Assistant Director of the Kannada and Culture Department of Udupi district, were present at the press conference.