Karnataka’s ‘daughter-in-law’ Colonel Sofiya Qureshi hailed for ‘Operation Sindoor’ address

Bengaluru: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s in-laws in Karnataka are gleeful as people congratulated them after she became a national celebrity by addressing the media on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Qureshi is married to Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi, a native of Konnur village near Gokak in Belagavi district, Karnataka.

Villagers and people from the surrounding areas have been visiting Qureshi’s in-laws’ residence to congratulate them.

Her in-laws proudly said that whenever Sofiya visits the village, she becomes one among them, living like any other modest, traditional Muslim woman.

Her father-in-law, Ghouse Saab Babu Saab Bagewadi, expressed his immense pride and joy, saying, “I am overjoyed that both my daughter-in-law and my son are serving the country. Both are colonels, and our family is proud. Since Sofiya appeared on television, my family hasn’t let me sleep. They kept calling me all night to offer congratulations.”

“We didn’t get much formal education,” he added, “but seeing my daughter-in-law receive such appreciation fills me with happiness”.

“I was overwhelmed watching Sofiya Qureshi deliver updates on Operation Sindoor. My son visits home once every six months, and Sofiya comes once a year. Despite her position, she is humble and becomes one of us when she visits,” Ghouse said.

“Even though there is the possibility of war, I’m not worried about their safety. They are serving the nation. I have another son who works with the Fire and Emergency Services. I’ve already told him that if war breaks out, he should be the first to volunteer. I had children nine years after marriage, and I am proud of Sofiya Qureshi,” he stated.

“They had an arranged marriage in 2015, which was held in Vadodara, Gujarat. Both of them have achieved great heights in their careers,” he added.

“Sofiya Qureshi has brought immense respect to our family. Both my son and daughter-in-law have told us they will come home together for Bakrid. Villagers are showing us great respect – they’ve brought flowers and extended wishes. I was unaware of her media briefing on Wednesday as I was out. After returning home, I learned about it, and my happiness knew no bounds,” Ghouse shared.

“I haven’t been able to speak with Sofiya yet. My son informed me that she is in Delhi attending meetings,” he said.

Speaking on Pakistan’s attempts to incite religious divisions, Ghouse said, “There are no differences among us. Whatever Pakistan does will only lead to a tragic end for them. Unko Allah ki maut nahin aati (They won’t have a dignified death). They are not honest. They attack from behind. But we Indian Muslims face our enemies head-on – that’s why we earn respect. If our women are this strong, imagine how strong our men are. We believe in unity. For us, there is only one identity: Hindustani. Those who promote caste divisions will be left with nowhere to go.”

“I attend all Hindu religious functions. A Lingayat swami even donated Rs 2 lakh to our Urs festival and arranged food and sweets for the people. There is no caste or religious difference – we are one. This is the mindset we must have, and Allah will bless us for it,” he concluded.

Social media posts across Karnataka are praising Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a proud daughter-in-law of the state.

She is a third-generation Indian Army officer and is currently posted in Jammu. Her husband, Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi, is stationed in Jhansi.



