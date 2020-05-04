Spread the love



















Karnataka’s Davangere reports one more COVID-19 death

Bengaluru: A 56-year-old-man from Kalaburagi succumbed to COVID-19 even as 28 new positive cases emerged in Karnataka, including 21 from Davangere alone, in the past 19 hours raising the state’s tally to 642, an official said on Monday.

With the new death, COVID-19 toll in Kalaburagi has risen to six.

“Positive case 587, 56-year-old resident of Kalaburagia died at designated hospital,” the official said.

The deceased man is the state’s 26th Covid death, who was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday with the known case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), cough and fever.

His X-ray examinations also diagnosed bilateral patchy Pneumonitis.

Kalaburagi is 575 km north of Bengaluru in this southern state.

Meanwhile, a spike in Covid cases in Davangere contributed 21 of the 28 new cases which emerged in the past 19 hours.

Except one case with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), rest all from Davangere were contacts of earlier cases, mostly from case 533 and two from 556.

Among the Davangere cases, 12 are men and eight women, including three children below 17.

Until Sunday 5 p.m., Davangere recorded only 10 cases, out of which two were discharged, seven active and one dead.

With the sudden spike, Davangere is now battling 28 active cases.

It is 266 km northwest of the city.

The balance seven cases of the 28 new emerged from Mandya and Kalaburagi, 2 each, Chikkaballapura, Haveri and Vijayapura, 1 each.

Of the seven, three had a travel history to Mumbai, one to Hyderabad and the remaining two were contacts of earlier cases.

Altogether on Monday morning, 15 men 13 women turned Covid positive.

Currently, out of 642 confirmed cases, 311 are active, 304 recovered and 26 dead in Karnataka.