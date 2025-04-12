Karni Sena to hold mega rally in Agra on Rana Sanga’s birth anniversary

Agra: Karni Sena is set to organise a massive public meeting in Agra on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of the 16th-century Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.

The event, which will focus on the theme of ‘Kshatriya Samman’, will also serve as a platform to respond strongly to the recent controversial statement made by Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman in Parliament.

In preparation for the gathering, nearly 50,000 square metres of agricultural land has been cleared to accommodate the expected crowd. According to reports, attendees have been asked to bring flags and sticks with them to the venue.

The Agra Police have granted permission for the event, which is being held under the banner of Sanatan Hindu Mahasabha.

Security arrangements have been heightened across the city, with a three-tier security plan put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

In addition, the police have issued alerts at the residences of individuals who previously made inflammatory remarks on social media regarding Rana Sanga.

On Thursday, members of the Karni Sena and the Kshatriya community performed a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Rami Garhi village, symbolising their spiritual and cultural preparation for the upcoming gathering.

The rally comes weeks after a row ignited by SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s remarks during a recent parliamentary session, where he said, “If Muslims have Babur’s DNA, then whose DNA is in Hindus? Who brought Babur? Babur was brought to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.”

His comments sparked outrage across the Rajput community, with BJP leaders, Karni Sena and various Hindu organisations accusing Suman of insulting both Rajput pride and Hindu sentiments.

Although Suman later clarified that his statements were based on historical references and not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings, the controversy continued to escalate. In response, enraged Karni Sena members attacked the MP’s house in Agra.

Protests against Suman have also spread beyond Uttar Pradesh. In Udaipur, members of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena staged a demonstration, raising slogans and burning an effigy of the MP.

Arjun Singh Chundawat, President of the Karni Sena’s Udaipur unit, announced a bounty of Rs 5.51 lakh for anyone who could cut off the MP’s tongue — a statement that further intensified tensions.

The Karni Sena maintains that Suman’s remarks are a direct affront to the legacy of Rana Sanga, who is revered as a symbol of Rajput valour and resistance.