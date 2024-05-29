Kasargod Woman Rape case, Accused Sujith Arrested by Mangaluru Police

Mangaluru: The accused in a Rape case was arrested by the East Police on May 28.

The arrested has been identified as Sujith from Kerala.

The victim from Kasargod, filed a case on May 15, at the East police station in Mangaluru against the accused Sujith saying that she had come along with Sujith to Mangaluru on March 13 to A J Hospital for treatment. She was admitted for treatment in Room no 48, and on March 16 night at around 8 pm, without her consent, Sujith raped her and clicked her nude pics.

On April 4, Sujith called the victim to come to Mangaluru showing her, her nude pics. Later the accused booked a room in Hotel Maharaja Residency and raped her continuously for four days. He also clicked her nude pics.

The victim was again admitted to a private hospital on April 8, for food poisoning. The accused continued to rape her until she was discharged from the hospital on May 10. The accused then threatened to kill her if she revealed anything about it to anyone. Unable to bear the humiliation and threat, the victim filed a complaint at the Mangaluru East Police Station. The Mangaluru East Police registered a case against the accused under sections 376, 506, and 149 IPC.

Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru East police arrested the accused from Kerala and produced him before the court. The case is under investigation.