Kash Patel starts tenure with a warning to America’s enemies

Washington: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel began his historic tenure on Thursday as the first Indian American to lead the premier investigating agency with a dire warning to America’s enemies: “We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.”

Patel took over as the ninth director of the agency, succeeding Christopher Wray for a stated tenure of 10 years, which, however, ended prematurely for both his immediate predecessors. Wray resigned on Trump’s election two years short of his term and James Comey had barely completed four of his 10-year term after President Donald Trump fired him in 2017.

The first Indian American FBI Director will also be the first of Asian descent.

The Republican-led US Senate confirmed Patel in a narrow majority vote of 51-49, with two Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voting with all Democrats against confirming Trump’s nominee.

Patel overcame their opposition and that of the Democrats, one of whom warned at a press conference outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC, that Patel “will cause evil in this building behind us”.

“I am honoured to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Patel wrote in the first post on X with the handle “FBI Director Kash Patel”.

“The FBI has a storied legacy — from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalisation of our justice system has eroded public trust — but that ends today.”

“My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops — and rebuild trust in the FBI.”

“Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of.”

“And to those who seek to harm Americans — consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.”

“Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work.”

Collins, the Republican Senator who voted against Patel, said in a statement, that Patel “has made numerous politically charged statements in his book and elsewhere discrediting the work of the FBI, the very institution he has been nominated to lead,” which she said has “cast doubt on Patel’s ability to advance the FBI’s law enforcement mission in a way that is free from the appearance of political motivation”.

Patel’s nomination was among the most controversial by Trump in his second term, along with Tulsi Gabbard, for director of national intelligence, and Robert F Kennedy Jr, for heading health and human services. Even some Republicans had misgivings about them but most of them all fell in line in the end.

Patel is a former public defender who has seen a meteoric rise in the power structure of Washington D.C. in recent years, rising up to be the Chief of Staff at the Department of Defence and Deputy Director of National Intelligence in President Trump’s first term.