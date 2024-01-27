Kasturba Medical College Hospital Announces the Inauguration of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre & Blossom Deluxe Rooms

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar, proudly announced today the inauguration of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre and Blossom Deluxe Rooms, underscoring the institution’s pledge to offer advanced cancer treatment and compassionate care.

The inauguration, which took place at Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar, Mangalore, marks a significant milestone in healthcare advancements. “It is a privilege to be a part of this crucial initiative that promises to enhance the quality of healthcare in Karnataka,” says Chief Guest Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Honourable Minister of Health & Family Welfare of Karnataka.

Adding to the sentiments, Mr Vedavyas Kamath, Honourable MLA, Mangaluru City South, stated, “The new facilities epitomize our city’s resilience and continuous growth in healthcare excellence.”

The event was presided over by Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE Manipal. Distinguished guests and officials such as Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE; Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Mangalore Campus), MAHE; Dr Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospitals, MAHE; Dr B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore; and Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangalore, were present on the occasion.

In a special ceremony, Shri U.T Khader, Honourable Speaker, Government of Karnataka, and Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao were felicitated by MAHE for their unwavering support and contributions to the healthcare sector.

The Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre is equipped with the latest medical technology, and the Blossom Deluxe Rooms have been created to offer patients a tranquil environment conducive to healing and recovery.