Kazakhstan: Fire at Astana airport, 18 flights delayed



Astana: A fire broke out at the international airport in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, leading to delay of 18 flights, authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out at 7:50 a.m. local time (GMT 0150), was controlled at 8:24 a.m. (GMT 0224), the press service of the airport said.

Passengers at an airport terminal were evacuated to a safe place due to heavy smoke from the fire, according to a statement by the airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ten to 15 square metres of electrical cables caught fire in the server room of Terminal No. 2, said the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The airport continues to accept incoming flights while the departure flights are delayed.