KCBC urges Kerala MPs to support Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged all Members of Parliament from Kerala to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced by the Central government.

The Council stated that passing the bill is essential to ensure justice for the people of Munambam, a coastal suburb in Ernakulam district.

In a joint statement, KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, vice-president Bishop Pauly Kannookadan, and secretary-general Bishop Alex Vadakumthala appealed to MPs to stand with the people and vote in favor of amending what they described as “unconstitutional and unjust” sections of the existing Waqf law.

The KCBC specifically highlighted the Munambam land dispute, where the Kerala State Waqf Board has laid claim to approximately 404 acres of land. This land is home to over 600 families – primarily Christians from the Latin Catholic community and Hindus from backward sections – who say they have lived there for decades and legally purchased the land from Farook College.

Farook College, which once managed the land, has confirmed that it received the property as a gift and subsequently sold it. Despite this, the Waqf Board has contested the ownership, citing provisions in the current Waqf law.

The KCBC argued that these sections of the law must be amended to prevent unjust claims and to protect the property rights of the residents.

The Council emphasised that elected representatives have a duty to protect the legitimate rights of their constituents and ensure that outdated legal provisions do not override lawful ownership backed by registered deeds and land tax receipts.

With the Budget Session of Parliament nearing its end, the Union government has stepped up efforts to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Lok Sabha that the bill would be introduced during the current session. He clarified that under the proposed amendment, only courts would have the authority to resolve land-related disputes, a move aimed at ensuring fairness and legal clarity.

However, the bill has faced strong opposition from Muslim groups nationwide. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) recently called for nationwide protests against the bill, describing it as a “sinister conspiracy” to deprive Muslims of their religious and charitable institutions, including mosques, eidgahs, madrasas, dargahs, and graveyards.

Following the AIMPLB’s appeal, Muslims in several states wore black armbands during the last Friday prayers of Ramzan as a mark of protest.

Despite bipartisan opposition to the bill among Kerala MPs – 19 out of 20 of whom belong to non-BJP parties – the KCBC’s endorsement has sparked political debate in the state.

The BJP, which has only one MP from Kerala, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, welcomed the KCBC’s statement.

Newly appointed BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said his party supports the KCBC’s call and emphasised that the bill is not anti-religious but about upholding constitutional rights.

“This is not against any religion; it is about protecting constitutional rights. Our Constitution guarantees the right to property, and we must ensure this. I urge political parties to stop appeasement politics,” he said.

He further pointed out that in Kerala, many families have suffered due to alleged arbitrary land grabs by Waqf authorities.

“In Kerala alone, there are hundreds of families in Munambam, outside Cochin, whose land and property are being grabbed by the Waqf unilaterally. The Waqf Amendment Act will protect people from their properties being taken away by anybody,” he said.



