KCCI Welcomes Japanese Delegates; Capt. Brijesh Chowta Ensures Support

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) warmly received a distinguished delegation from Japan, led by Prof. (Dr.) Gopal Mugeraya, Vice-President for Technical Education at NITTE. The gathering took place at the KCCI Meeting Hall and included prominent figures such as Prof. Harikrishna Bhat, Director of International Collaborations for the Asia-Pacific Region, and various dignitaries representing significant Japanese industrial and technological sectors.

The primary objective of the meeting was to bolster trade ties and promote the establishment of Japanese enterprises in Mangaluru, a region characterized by its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strategic connectivity. KCCI President Shri Anand G. Pai underscored the organization’s pivotal role in fostering regional trade and commerce development. He specifically highlighted opportunities within the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited (MSEZL), which has already captured the interest of a multinational corporation. Pai assured delegates of KCCI’s unwavering support in facilitating business ventures within the territory.

In alignment with the vision of Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who advocates for the initiative “Back to Ooru,” the dialogue encouraged Indians residing in Japan to consider investing in Mangaluru, with a focus on local job creation and the enhancement of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Capt. Chowta took the opportunity to extend a warm welcome to the Japanese delegation, highlighting his commitment to providing comprehensive support for their endeavors. He pledged to aid in land allocation and streamline compliance processes to ease business operations. Additionally, Chowta indicated his intention to engage with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman to explore potential government grants that could further facilitate these initiatives.

Shri D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA for Mangalore South, commended the advancements in technology and partnership prospects with Japan, recognizing MP Chowta’s significant role in advocating for the region’s infrastructural development.

The meeting also saw the presence of KCCI Vice-President Shri P.B. Ahmed Mudassar, Hon. Secretary Shri Aditya Padmanabha Pai, along other KCCI Directors, all of whom contributed to the discussions on enhancing bilateral trade relations.

The collaborative exchange marks a promising step towards strengthening economic ties between Japan and the Mangaluru region, with hopes for fruitful partnerships that could lead to substantial benefits for both local and international businesses.