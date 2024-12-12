KCCI Welcomes New Direct Flights Connecting Mangaluru to Singapore, Delhi, and Pune

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has expressed strong support for the introduction of the first-ever direct flight service between Mangaluru and Singapore, commencing on January 21, 2025. This new route marks a significant milestone as Singapore becomes the inaugural Southeast Asian international destination linked to Mangaluru International Airport, which has primarily facilitated connections to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia.

The introduction of this direct flight is anticipated to enhance connectivity for residents of Coastal Karnataka, the Malnad region, and northern parts of Kerala, fostering tourism, medical tourism, and educational opportunities. Furthermore, it is expected to promote trade relations and economic growth in the region, fulfilling the Act East Policy spearheaded by the Union Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which aims to strengthen ties between India and ASEAN as well as East Asian nations.

In addition to the Singapore connection, KCCI is pleased to announce that starting February 1, 2025, Mangaluru will also benefit from daily direct flights to Delhi. Additionally, two weekly direct flights to Pune will commence every Saturday, providing a significant boost in travel convenience for the local populace.

The Chamber extends its congratulations to Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament for the Dakshina Kannada District, for his instrumental role in advocating for these new routes to Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. KCCI remains optimistic about the aspirations of Mangalureans residing in Singapore, encouraging them to consider returning to their roots and investing in Mangaluru.

Special appreciation is also directed towards Air India Express for facilitating this essential service, which is seen as a New Year’s gift to the residents of Mangaluru, promising to open new avenues for both business and leisure travel in the years to come.