KCR needs hip replacement, say doctors



Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao, who suffered a hip fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli late on Thursday night, requires hip replacement, doctors treating him said on Friday.

He was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda in Hyderabad.

According to a health bulletin released by the hospital, KCR had a slip and fall in his bathroom at his residence and was brought to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.

“On evaluation, including CT scans, he was found to have left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks,” it said.

“He is being constantly monitored by a multidisciplinary team including orthopaedics, anaesthesia, general medicines and pain medicine. His general condition is stable,” it said.