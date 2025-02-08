KCWA Celebrates SPARSH XXV with Cultural Splendor and Philanthropic Spirit in Kuwait

Kuwait: The Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) a leading Mangalorean association in Kuwait held its mega event “SPARSH XXV” – ಪಾವ್ಲಾಂ ಸೆವೆ ಥಂಯ್ on 31st January 2025 at American International School, Maiden Hawally, Kuwait from 3:30 PM onwards under the leadership of President Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas. The welcome team greeted the guests with jasmine flowers, and panphod – udak, while dressed in traditional Mangalorean attire, adding a warm and cultural touch to the occasion.

The show began with a prayer dance followed by an introduction from Emcee VJ Dixon. The prayer dance was performed by Pushkara Nrityaniketan kids and Choreographed by Shantala Satish. The opening ceremony was held by lighting the lamp by the Chief guest of the evening Fr. Prashanth Madtha, KCWA Spiritual Director Fr. Avil Rosario, Carmelite Sisters Sr. Maria Bedsy and Sr. Venitha, Platinum Sponsors Prakash Gonsalves, Diamond Sponsor Mr. Sanjay Menon of Federal Bank and Mr. Karol Mathias with KCWA president Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas.

KCWA President Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas welcomed the gathering. He explained the motto and intentions of KCWA and wholeheartedly thanked all those who patronized this event in supporting the shelter house for the destitute men of our society.

Celebrity emcee VJ Dixon, a national & international host, social media sensation, TV anchor, and fashion model made a dashing entry with dance along with Groove Gang kids. The dance was choreographed by Elvia Monteiro.

The souvenir was released by the Chief Guest Fr. Prashant Madtha, Spiritual Director Fr. Avil Rosario, and KCWA Managing Committee members. The souvenir team consisting of Veena Serrao, Jinella Rodrigues, and Harry Fernandes, put in dedicated efforts tirelessly in coordination with designer Manoj Kumar. A special gift was presented to Mr. Reyan Lobo for suggesting the name “SPARSH XXV – ಪಾವ್ಲಾಂ ಸೆವೆ ಥಂಯ್” for the event. The individuals who secured the highest number of sponsors were warmly recognized with a bouquet in appreciation of their exceptional efforts. The top five, following the President, were Alban Dsouza, Mable Andrade, Veena Serrao, Arun Jossy Dsouza, and Prakash Gonsalves.

The dance performances by the Sparkling Star kids, choreographed by Rita Flavia Pinto, The Femme(e) Force dance, choreographed by Linet Carol Dsouza, and the Jovas United team, choreographed by Jyothi Colaco, captivated the audience with their outstanding performances, leaving them both entertained and mesmerized. The Gumta Naad performed by the Ahmadi group under the assistance of Prashanth Ferrao, presented a beautiful display of Mangalorean culture, which became a highlight of the evening and earned the admiration of the crowd.

Joyline Gonsalves and Glen Vas, Gladys Lorena and Winola Laron Cutinha, Morvine Quadras, and Laveena Praphulla’s soulful singing performances of popular Konkani hit songs left the audience in awe. Each note beautifully resonated and evoked deep emotions. Outstanding technical support from Anil Pais complemented the music, ensuring flawless sound quality and a seamless experience throughout the performance.

KCWA Spiritual Director, Fr. Avil Rosario, addressed the audience with a thoughtful message, highlighting the importance of making mindful choices in service and guiding everyone toward a path of selflessness and compassion.

Event sponsors were honored with a memento in appreciation of their generous support and contributions, which enabled the association to further the cause of the event.

Special thanks to Diamond sponsor FEDERAL BANK, along with Mr. Sanjay Menon and Arjun KR. The bank offers services such as NRE Celestra, NRE Eve+, NRE PIS accounts, housing loans, and wealth management for NRIs in Kuwait.

The chief guest, Fr. Prashant Madtha, a Kannada Rajyotsava award winner, writer, and former principal of St. Aloysius College, was warmly felicitated by KCWA in recognition of his significant contributions to the Konkani language. The felicitation included a Maan Patr presented by Deepak Andrade, a flower bouquet from Reena Rego, a fruit basket from Joe and Precilla Pereira, a garland from Arun Jossy D Souza, a shawl from Prakash Gonsalves, a Peta from Fr. Avil Rosario and a memento from Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas. Following this, he delivered a humorous yet insightful speech, sharing a powerful message while commending the organizing efforts of the association. He praised the noble cause supported by KCWA and wished the organization continued success in its mission. Fr. Madtha also expressed his admiration for KCWA’s support of education and for offering a platform to showcase the rich Konkani culture and heritage.

A documentary on ‘KARUNAMAYA ASHRAM,’ a shelter for destitute men in Mangalore, Karnataka, was screened during the event. The presentation highlighted the orphanage’s efforts in providing care, support, and rehabilitation for elderly men with physical and mental disabilities at the Ashram. The event was held in support of this noble cause.

KCWA General Secretary, Reena Rego, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing deep gratitude to the Chief Guest, Spiritual Director, sponsors, artists, managing committee members, and everyone involved for their dedication, hard work, and unwavering support which contributed to the event’s tremendous success.

KCWA also extended its sincere thanks to the Platinum Sponsor – Steel United Factory; Diamond Sponsor – Federal Bank; Gold Sponsor – Reliance Technical Co. WLL; Silver Sponsors – Square Yards and Crown Business Group; Co-sponsors – Caesars Group of Restaurants and Confectioneries, Oriental Restaurant, Dalian International for Fire and Safety, Royal Tech, TEC Engineering along with all the sponsors and well-wishers for their generous contributions and support. During the event, Mr. George Madtha, proprietor of Crown Business Group, generously committed to being a main sponsor for KCWA events over the next consecutive three years. We extend our heartfelt thanks to him for this generous pledge.

The highlight of the evening was the much-anticipated Konkani drama “SBG Travels – Route# 2”, written and performed by Nellu Permannur and his team, directed by Johnson D Almeida. The lively performance captivated the audience, keeping them engaged and entertained until the very end with its witty dialogues and humorous storyline. The full comedy had the crowd laughing throughout and the music composed by Raveen Martis, added an energetic and lively touch to each scene, enhancing the comedic elements. KCWA’s former president, Stephan Machado, returned to Kuwait once again to showcase his artistic talent as an actor in the drama, making the performance even more memorable. Local artists Lionel Mascarenhas, Ashwini Pinto, Blan D’Souza, and Kevin D’Souza added charm to the performance with their captivating acts.

The event was flawlessly hosted by VJ Dixon, who guided the proceedings and kept the audience engaged throughout. Jayson D’ Souza managed the announcements, while Allan D’Souza took charge of the multimedia projections on the LED screen. The background music was provided by Roshan Rodrigues, adding to the atmosphere of the event. Sincere thanks to all the volunteers for their dedication and hard work. Special thanks to the management of American International School, Maidan Hawally, for graciously providing the venue. The entire event was expertly managed by InShot Media House, whose skills in photography, videography, sound, and lighting ensured that every detail was perfect, contributing to the event’s great success.

A special draw, sponsored by Square Yards-Mr. Gobind Rai Singh Risam, was held for a chance to win a 40-inch TV, and Messi Azavedo was the lucky winner.

The entire event was coordinated by KCWA Cultural Secretary Prashanth Ferrao, along with President Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas and all Managing Committee members, ensuring that every detail was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed. The event was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression through enthusiastic participation and support for a noble cause that resonated with all attendees. KCWA extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support, dedication, and contributions, which played a crucial role in making the event a grand success.