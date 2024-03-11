KEB Officer assaults Father-in-law with Walking Stick, Arrested

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, the police have arrested a woman for assaulting her father-in-law with a walking stick at Kulshekar here, on March 11.

The arrested has been identified as Umashankari from Kulshekar.

According to the police, Umashankari, an officer in KEB Attavar Division, was assaulting her father-in-law Padmanabha Suvarna (87) with a walking stick which was recorded on CCTV camera. Umashankari’s husband Preetham working in a Gulf country watched the CCTV footage and was shocked to see his wife assaulting his father. He immediately called his sister residing in Moodbidri and asked her to file a police complaint against Umashankari. He also sent the CCTV footage to be provided to the police.

On the advice of Umashankari’s husband, Padmanabha’s daughter filed a complaint in the Kankanady police station.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested Umashankari. Padmanabha Suvarna has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment.