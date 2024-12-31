Kejriwal a ‘chunavi’ Hindu: Delhi BJP on his ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana’

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP launched a blistering attack on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, saying that the former chief minister’s love for Hindus can be seen only ahead of elections.

Taking to social media platform X, the Delhi BJP shared a poster describing Kejriwal as a “Chunvai Hindu” (who remembers Hinduism only prior to polls).

The Delhi BJP said: “The man who has been busy providing salary to Imams for the past 10 years, whose ‘nani’ (grandmother) and who himself was unhappy over the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, who opened liquor shops outside temple and gurudwaras and the one who practices anti-Hindu politics has suddenly started showing concern for priests and granthis.”

The poster features Kejriwal with rudraksha and flower garlands with ‘roli’ (vermiliion) sprinkled over his entire body.

The poster bears the caption “Mandir Jana hai bas mere liye ek chalaava, pujariyon ka samman bas mera chunavi dikhava, sanatan dharma ka maine humesh mazak banaya” (visitng temples is only a deception tactic, respecting priests is a poll gimmick and I have always made fun of Hindu Dharma).

The Delhi BJP’s poster comes just a day after Kejriwal launched the ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, which offers the Hindu and Sikh priests a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000.

Kejriwal’s announcement just before the Delhi Assembly has drawn criticism from various quarters.

The BJP leaders are questioning the timing of the scheme and the motive behind it.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva termed the move as an attempt to win Hindu votes.

The AAP government in Delhi had been providing salaries to various groups since 2013 but had never considered such a scheme for religious leaders (pujaris, granthis) before, he said.

Kejriwal has been in the eye of the storm over controversy surrounding ‘Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, which the Delhi Women and Child Development said was “non-existent”.