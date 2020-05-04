Spread the love



















Kejriwal holds Cabinet meeting as Delhi enters lockdown 3.0



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday holds first Cabinet meeting after his government allowed offices to open in the third extension of the lockdown.

Kejriwal, who was so far holding all the meetings through video-conferencing, held the meeting on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat, officials said.

Delhi Cabinet Ministers and officials were present in the meeting, currently underway.

From Monday, while the lockdown has been extended for another two weeks, a number of relaxations have been given by the city government.

While all the government and private offices were allowed to open, those under the non-essential category were only allowed to have 33 per cent attendance.

So far, more than 4,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in the city.