Kerala ED assault case: Digital trail may unmask conspirators as probe intensifies

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after their search at the residence of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic monthly payment case has now shifted focus towards the alleged conspiracy behind the violence, with both the state police and the central agency intensifying their probes.

A 30-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the direct supervision of the Cantonment Assistant Commissioner to investigate the case. Museum Station House Officer R. Prasanth is heading the probe, supported by five inspectors and seven sub-inspectors.

The team has already recorded statements from ED officials in Kochi, including Assistant Director Sanith Reddy, and collected key documents, including the search warrant related to the raid.

ED officials have reportedly told the SIT that the attack was not a spontaneous protest but a planned assault.

The agency has maintained that the incident involved a larger conspiracy aimed at obstructing its official duties.

The SIT is now examining whether political leaders or local party functionaries played a role in mobilising the attackers.

Investigators are focusing on digital evidence, including phone records and WhatsApp messages of those who allegedly took part in the attack.

The calls made immediately before and during the raid, and communications between leaders and workers, are being examined with the help of the cyber cell.

Officials believe these records could reveal whether there was a coordinated plan behind the violence.

So far, around 300 identifiable persons have been named in the case registered by the Museum Police, while 25 people have been arrested.

Police have identified 46 people from visuals of the incident and are attempting to track down others.

The ED, however, has raised concerns that the investigation should not remain limited to lower-level workers and should extend to those who allegedly directed the attack.

The agency is also considering intervening in the bail proceedings of the arrested accused before the Sessions Court.

It has begun collecting video footage and other evidence to oppose bail and establish the alleged conspiracy.

The ED has informed the Union Home Ministry about the incident and is exploring the possibility of seeking a CBI investigation, citing the attack as a serious assault on a central agency.

The agency has pointed to similar instances where the CBI took over investigations after attacks on ED officials in other states.

The case has triggered political controversy after R. Prasanth, the SIT head, was appointed as the investigating officer.

As the state president of the Kerala Police Officers Association, he is considered close to Left organisations, prompting Opposition criticism over possible bias. However, the officer now faces the challenge of ensuring a fair investigation in a politically sensitive case.

A Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram had observed that the incident was not merely a public protest but an organised attack targeting ED officials and CRPF personnel.

With the ED, state police and courts closely monitoring the developments, the investigation is expected to become a major political flashpoint in Kerala, especially as the probe moves towards identifying those allegedly behind the attack.