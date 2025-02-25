Kerala killings: Hectic efforts on to bring father of accused back from Saudi Arabia

Thiruvananthapuram: Hectic efforts have started to bring Rahim — the father of 23-year-old Kerala youth Affan, who killed four of his relatives and also his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Affan’s father Rahim is in Saudi Arabia and is unable to travel at the moment as his papers are not in order.

Speaking to the media, he said that efforts are going on from various groups and associations based in Saudi Arabia to see his papers are put in order as he has no visa for the past two-and-a-half years.

“Either the papers have to be renewed, if not a fine has to be paid. Am expecting things will be put in order and I am hoping against hope will be able to travel,” Rahim added.

Nass Vakkom, who is coordinating the travel plans, said all of them are hoping that Rahim will be able to travel latest by Sunday.

In a marathon killing spree that began at 10 a.m. on Monday and lasted till around 5:30 p.m., Affan killed his girlfriend, younger brother, his grandmother, his father’s sister and her husband Lateef.

His mother continues to battle for her life at the hospital here.

South Zone Inpector General of Police (IGP), Shyam Sundar, who is heading the probe, told the media the real motive of the crime is being unravelled.

“A special team consisting of high ranking officials have commenced the probe and the probe is heading in the right direction,” said Sundar.

The police probe team has now found out that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime. They have found out that Affan started his serial killing that began in the morning at 10 a.m. and by the time he killed five other persons at 5 p.m., he had travelled 25 km in his locality at three homes located at Venjaramoodu in the capital city outskirts.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered the hammer that Affan used to hit the five persons on their heads and killed them.

Affan has testified to the police that he killed his girlfriend Farzana because he did not want her to live further.

“I saw the body of Farzana and her face was battered beyond recognition,” said a local.

According to a preliminary probe by the police, at present, Affan is admitted to the state-run Medical College Hospital here.

He informed the police officers post his surrender that he had consumed poison after the brutal murders.

He is under police custody in hospital, where he is now not cooperating with the probe and also is getting treated by medical professionals.

Even though he has confessed to the police that the motive of the crime was the huge financial debts his father Rahim had accumulated following the failure of his business in the Middle East, the police does not fully believe Affan.

People are yet to come to terms with it as the crime occurred at three homes located under two different police stations.

Affan’s close friend is also shocked as after he finished killing the five people, the two young men met by a road.

At that time Affan acted normally and told his friend that he would return soon, as he had some urgent work.

Affan then shocked the local police when he walked into the station and informed the Station House Officer that he had killed six people.

At that time Affan was under the impression that his mother was also dead.

According to the police, Affans father runs a spare parts shop abroad which went into losses and he had borrowed money from several people and not returned home for the last five years.

With the business going into serious trouble the people who had lent money to Affan’s father started troubling the young man.