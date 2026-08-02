Kerala rain fury: Eight dead, search for missing continues; CM assures assistance

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Sunday confirmed that so far eight people have lost their lives in rain-related disasters in the state, 13 have sustained injuries, and eight remain missing, while assuring financial assistance for those who lost their family members, houses and livelihood.

In a post on X, the Kerala CM said: “Communications continue with the Revenue Minister, Ministers responsible for the districts, and district administrations regarding the rain disaster in the state. The reduction in rainfall compared to yesterday is encouraging.”

Mentioning that cleanup operations have begun in the flood-affected areas, he urged political workers and voluntary organisations to participate in the cleanup efforts.

“Full support from the government will be provided,” he stated.

Further, CM Satheesan said: “According to the latest figures, eight deaths have been confirmed. Eight people are missing. 13 people have been injured. 5792 people have been relocated to 209 relief camps. 27 houses have been completely destroyed and 196 houses partially damaged.”

He assured that the state government will ensure assistance to the families of the deceased and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

“Vigilance must continue in the hilly areas. Even though the amount of rain has decreased, preparations have been made to face any eventuality. People’s representatives and voluntary workers are actively involved in relief operations. For any needs, contact can be made with government systems,” CM Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 12 districts in Kerala.

It has warned of heavy rains and the possibility of flash floods, mudslides, and road and neighbourhood inundation in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts.

Further, red and orange alerts have been issued to dams under Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Red alert has been issued to Moozhiyar, Kallarkutty, Erattayar, Lower Periyar and Peringalkuttu dams while an orange alert has been issued to Kuttyadi dam.

Previously, the IMD had issued a formal red alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and other districts of Kerala on Saturday morning. But by then torrential rain had already battered the region, and disaster had unfolded, making the upgraded warning largely ineffective.

Under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) protocol, an orange alert signifies ‘action’, requiring authorities to initiate preventive measures.