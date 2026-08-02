Dayanidhi Maran says Vijay govt displaying ‘fascist’ tendencies; criticises stance on Cauvery, NEET

Chennai: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has launched a scathing political attack on rivals over the Cauvery water dispute, the proposed Mekedatu dam, NEET and alleged political horse-trading, accusing those who remain silent on issues affecting Tamil Nadu of betraying the interests of the state.

In a strongly worded post on X, Maran described political leaders who, according to him, compromise their convictions in return for positions and power as “venomous snakes who sell their loyalty for posts”.

His remarks came amid an intensifying political debate in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue and accusations of betrayal being traded between rival parties.

Maran said political leaders who visit Tamil Nadu but fail to speak about the state’s rights over Cauvery water should be questioned over their commitment to Tamil Nadu.

He also targeted those who do not oppose Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu reservoir project, arguing that opposing the project was essential to safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery water rights.

Turning to NEET, the DMK MP said it was not enough for political parties to merely highlight alleged irregularities in the examination process. Those claiming to represent Tamil Nadu, he said, should unequivocally demand the abolition of the NEET system, which has remained a major political issue in the state.

Maran also referred to allegations of horse-trading in Tamil Nadu politics.

He accused certain political voices of selectively condemning alleged attempts by the BJP to engineer defections while overlooking similar allegations involving the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Such selective criticism, he suggested, amounted to political hypocrisy.

The former Union minister further accused the TVK government of displaying “fascist” tendencies by allegedly acting against people who criticise the government and its ministers, including over posts made on X.

Remaining silent about such actions, he argued, was another form of betrayal.

Maran also criticised the handling of protests against NEET, referring to alleged police action against protesting students.

He said failure to condemn the conduct of both the Delhi Police and Tamil Nadu Police towards anti-NEET protesters exposed inconsistencies in the positions adopted by political leaders.

Concluding his post on a sarcastic note, Maran said that after reading the remarks of a political leader who had come to Tamil Nadu and taken a particular political position, all these instances came back to his mind. “What a great betrayal!” he remarked, using the expression to underline what he portrayed as contradictions and selective outrage in contemporary Tamil Nadu politics.