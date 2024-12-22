Kerala trader suicide: Wife seeks abetment charges against officials of CPI(M)-controlled bank

Thiruvananthapuram: Marykutty, the wife of Mulangassery Sabu (56), a businessman from Kattapana in the Idukki district of Kerala, who committed suicide on December 20), has demanded abetment charges against the officials of a CPI(M)-controlled cooperative bank.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Marykutty expressed full faith in the Kerala Police investigation into her husband’s alleged suicide.

Sabu, the owner of a clothing store, was found dead on the premises of the Kattapana Rural Development Co-operative Society on Friday morning.

A suicide note recovered from Sabu’s body alleged that bank officials had ill-treated him and obstructed his attempts to withdraw money from his deposits, ultimately driving him to take the drastic step.

Marykutty stated that the bank consistently delayed their withdrawal requests over the past year and a half, leaving them waiting each time except for one occasion.

She alleged that a bank official, identified as Binoy, verbally abused Sabu. She also accused the bank of deliberately refusing to release funds, despite Sabu’s repeated pleas.

The family plans to hand over Sabu’s phone to the investigation team, as it contains alleged recordings of verbal abuse by bank officials. “The bank tormented us for over a year and a half. The accused must be prosecuted,” Marykutty said.

She further revealed that Sabu had been trying to withdraw money from his account to cover her medical expenses.

Marykutty recently underwent a uterus removal surgery, and Sabu needed funds to settle the hospital bills.

Despite having Rs 14 lakh in his account, the bank reportedly refused to release the money, citing insufficient reserves due to prior loan distributions.

Marykutty stated that Sabu felt helpless and trapped and had confided in her before taking the extreme step.

Sabu’s funeral was held on Saturday following an autopsy at Idukki Government Medical College Hospital.

The Kattapana Rural Co-operative Bank is controlled by the CPI(M).

Media here has reported a threatening phone call allegedly made by CPI(M) Idukki district committee member and Director of the bank to Sabu. However, CPI(M) district secretary Vargheese, while addressing the media, appeared to defend the director.



