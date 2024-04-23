Key shooter linked to Bishnoi syndicate’s deadly operations arrested



New Delhi: A sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, wanted in connection with a firing incident in Haryana at the direction of gangster Goldy Brar, was nabbed in the national capital after tracking his movements, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sachin aka Chichad, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, had fired at the house of Subhash, a resident of Kurukshetra who was killed by the gang in January this year, with the aim to deter the family members from appearing in court for testimony

The responsibility for the murder was taken by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara on social media, claiming that Subhash was an associate of Sunny Lefty, an accused in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Punjab, as per police.

Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, was brutally murdered on August 7, 2021, at a parking lot in Mohali in Punjab. He had supported Bishnoi during his bid for student union President at DAV College in Sector 10 as the Vice President of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

Singer Subhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, and Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed the responsibility, saying that Moosewala allegedly supported and provided shelter to gangsters involved in the assassination of Vicky Middukhera.

According to the police, on the night of April 18-19, specific information was received regarding Sachin’s movement in the vicinity of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area.

“Responding promptly to the tip-off, a team set up a trap near the ITI Campus in the Mangolpuri Industrial area. The person in question was apprehended while riding a scooty and was successfully subdued,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pratiksha Godara said.

A semi-automatic sophisticated pistol of .32 calibre, along with four live cartridges, was recovered from his possession.

In the Subhash murder case, two accused, Ankit alias Kali and Garvit alias Prince, were apprehended, while two others, Gaurav and Sanka, remain at large.

“Sachin was tasked by Garvit and Ankit to carry out another shooting at Subhash’s residence to intimidate his family members from testifying in court,” the DCP said.

Following the shooting, Sachin was instructed to travel to Delhi and await further orders from the gang leader.

“Sachin established contact with Garvit and Ankit while incarcerated. Upon his release from prison, Sachin continued to commit crimes under the direction of the gang leaders or other members,” the DCP added.