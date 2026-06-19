Kharge extends birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi, lauds his fight for marginalised

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday greetings to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, praising his commitment to constitutional values and his efforts to amplify the voices of the marginalised.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Warm birthday wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unbridled dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and your uncompromising fight for the unheard voices have inspired millions.”

He further added that Gandhi’s public life reflects the party’s core ideology, saying, “The Congress party’s tradition of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion finds expression in your public life and leadership. Through your tireless engagement with people and your courage in speaking truth to power, you have consistently championed the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised.”

Kharge also wished Gandhi good health and a long life in the service of the nation. “May you be blessed with good health, happiness, strength and a long life in service of the nation,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also conveyed birthday wishes to Gandhi in a post on X.

“Throughout your public life, you have always stayed connected to the many voices that shape our nation. Whether it is the aspirations of our youth, the concerns of farmers, the dreams of women or the voices of the marginalised, you have consistently sought to bring their hopes and concerns to the centre of our national discourse. Your politics is shaped by compassion, inclusiveness and a deep commitment to the idea of India,” he said.

The Congress party, in its official post on X, described Gandhi as a leader who has consistently spoken up for justice and equality. It said, “Happy Birthday to Shri Rahul Gandhi. In a world where most choose to stay silent, you have consistently chosen to speak up for what you believe is right.”

It further said Gandhi’s politics is guided by compassion and aimed at change. “Your relentless fight against injustice, inequality and the misuse of power has inspired millions,” the party said.

The post added that Gandhi represents a new political voice for young people. “You make people believe that politics is not just brutal pursuit for power but it is a powerful agent of change, can be principled and be guided by compassion,” it said.

It also described him as “Gen Z’s voice”, adding, “For a kinder, fairer India and a Mohabbat Ki Dukan in every heart. Wishing you strength and happiness always.”