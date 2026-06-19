IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds across Delhi-NCR; air quality stays poor

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to experience relief from the recent spell of intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming days.

According to the weather office, intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity is expected across Delhi-NCR between June 18 and June 21. During this period, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with scattered showers anticipated in several parts of the region. Despite the changing weather pattern, the IMD has not issued any warning or advisory so far.

For Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 27 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists noted that minimum temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages, whereas daytime temperatures may stay slightly above normal levels.

The IMD said surface winds are expected to blow predominantly from the west. Wind speeds may reach up to 15 kmph during the morning hours, increasing to around 20 kmph in the afternoon and further strengthening to nearly 25 kmph during the evening and night. The department has also indicated the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, with occasional gusts touching 60 kmph.

Weather experts believe that the combination of cloud cover, rainfall and strong winds will help keep temperatures under control and reduce the likelihood of heatwave conditions in the region. However, humidity levels could remain elevated in some areas, leading to occasional discomfort.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category. Several monitoring stations reported elevated Air Quality Index (AQI) readings, including Anand Vihar at 224, Pusa at 176, Aya Nagar (106), Bawana (132), DTU (104), Mundka (165), NSIT Dwarka (96), Narela (133), Pusa (176), R K Puram (137), Rohini (142), Sonia Vihar (122), and Wazirpur (155).